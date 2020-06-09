More coronavirus patients have recovered, but new cases keep rising

ST. LOUIS – The newest information from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows most hospital-related COVID-19 numbers are decreasing.

However, the six St. Louis area counties that we track closely are a reminder that the virus is not gone. Those counties report 103 additional coronavirus cases this morning and 12 more COVID-19 deaths.

Missouri officially added 181 cases Monday and there are now a total of at least 832 deaths statewide. Illinois confirms 658 more cases and 23 more deaths. While those Illinois numbers are troubling, the case increase is the smallest for a single day since March 30.

There is also good news Tuesday morning when it comes to the latest recovery figures those numbers are going up. 2,519 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation.

That is 41 more people than yesterday morning.

692 others from the additional local counties we track who had the virus have also been released from isolation. That’s an increase of five people from Monday morning.