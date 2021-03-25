More details revealed about the crash that claimed Blues hockey legend Bobby Plager’s life

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police have released more information about the fatal crash that claimed the life of St. Louis hockey legend Bobby Plager. The beloved former player, executive, head coach and longtime franchise ambassador, died Wednesday following a two-vehicle accident on I-64 eastbound near Vandeventer. It happened around 1:30 pm. He was 78.

Investigators say that Plager was driving a 2013 Cadillac SRX at around 1:15 pm eastbound on I-64. He was driving in the right lane of the highway when the vehicle suddenly veered to the left and struck a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling in the second lane. His vehicle hit a concrete wall on the right. It then crossed all lanes of the highway to hit the concrete center median.

Plager was later taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

The 46-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger of the van were not injured in the accident. Accident reconstruction investigators are still handling the ongoing investigation into the crash.

The St. Louis Blues announced the news late Wednesday afternoon.

“He was an original 1967 member of the St. Louis Blues, but also an original in every sense of the word. Bobby’s influence at all levels of the Blues organization was profound and everlasting, and his loss to our city will be deep,” the team said in a statement.

“Bobby liked to say he was No. 5 in our program, but No. 1 in our hearts. Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly.

“The St. Louis Blues send all of our love and support to his family, and we hope everyone will find strength knowing that Bobby got his parade.”

Plager is one of the most revered figures in St. Louis Blues franchise history. He broke into the NHL with the New York Rangers in 1964, before joining the Blues for the franchise’s inaugural season in 1967-68. Plager and his brothers, Barclay and Bill, played four seasons together with the Blues, known for their rugged defense. Bob Plager’s hip checks were a staple during his ten years playing in St. Louis.