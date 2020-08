WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – MARCH 16: Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – More free COVID-19 testing is available Monday. State representative Steve Roberts hosts testing every week along with Affinia Health Care and area clergy members.

Individuals looking for testing can visit the Victor Roberts Building located at 1408 North Kingshighway. Walk-ins are welcome from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. every Monday.