Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 946 deaths/ 16,908cases IL: 6,537 deaths/ 134,778 cases.
More free COVID-19 testing in Lincoln County today

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Free COVID-19 testing in Lincoln County continues Friday, June 19.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard will perform drive-through testing at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds located in Troy.

The free, nasal swab tests are open to all Missouri residents whether they have symptoms or not.
Appointments are available through the Missouri Health Department website or by calling the hotline at (877) 435- 8411.

Testing is from 7:00 a.m until 3:00 p.m.

