More free COVID testing at Affinia Health Care Center today

ST. LOUIS – Increasing COVID-19 testing capabilities across the St. Louis area continues to be a priority during the city’s response to this ongoing pandemic.

Today, Affinia Health Care Center on 1717 Biddle Street will offer free COVID-19 testing that runs from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

There will also a food box giveaway across the street at the Carr Square Community Center for anyone in need.

State representative Rasheen Aldridge Jr. is scheduled to host both events and State senator Jamilah Nasheed will be donating face masks.