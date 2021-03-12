More mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics heading for St. Louis region while “mega” clinic talks continue

ST. LOUIS, Mo–The state of Missouri says more than 1.7 million residents have been fully vaccinated. More mass vaccination clinics for the Highway Patrol Troop C region, which includes the St. Louis region, have just been announced.

A drive-thru clinic will be at the Family Arena in St. Charles March 18th from 9 am – 7 pm and a walk-thru clinic will be held in North St. Louis County at the North County Recreational Center on Redman Avenue on March 20th from 9 am to 7 pm.

On Monday, more individuals become eligible to receive the vaccine as Missouri enters Phase 1B Tier. That group includes teachers. More than 2,000 SLPS teachers and staff will begin receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a temporary clinic set up at Vashon High School.

Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams is inviting teachers from charter, private and parochial schools to receive the vaccines at that clinic.

The state announced a “mega mass vaccine clinic” will be held next week at Arrowhead Stadium in Jackson County. There have been discussions about a similar-sized clinic in the St. Louis area but none have been announced to date.