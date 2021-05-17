More opportunities to get vaccinated around St. Louis

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Multiple locations across the St. Louis area are giving residents the opportunity to get vaccinated this week against COVID-19.

One opportunity is at the YMCA in St. Peters. This event is in partnership with the St. Charles County Department of Public Health. They will be vaccinating residents Monday and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 3900 Shady Springs Lane. People are able to schedule an appointment by calling 636-928-1928.

The FEMA vaccination center is still open seven days a week at The Dome at America’s Center. They’ve administered the Pfizer vaccinations since April 7 and are set to permanently close at 6 p.m. on June 1. There were amended hours over the weekend because of the Monster Jam truck show at The Dome. Monday they will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Their Regular operating hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. will resume Tuesday.

St. Louis County residents have an opportunity to receive a vaccination at the clinic hosted by the Ferguson Fire Department. The clinic accepts those with appointments and walk-ins. The event is happening alongside the St. Louis County Health Department Monday at Ferguson Fire Station 1. They are administering the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for the second dose will be made there. Officials said they have about 400 vaccines to distribute between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Those planning to attend can click here to register, although, walk-ins are also welcome.