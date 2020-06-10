More people recover from COVID-19 in St. Louis area, virus still impacting many

The majority of hospital-related COVID-19 numbers in the St. Louis area continue to decrease Wednesday morning.

However, the number of new admissions to area hospitals has gone up and the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions has also gone up slightly.

At the same time, there are more new Coronavirus cases and deaths in the St. Louis region.

FOX 2’s research shows the six St. Louis area counties we have been tracking have a total of 119 more Coronavirus cases and 21 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday morning than Tuesday.

Missouri has added 179 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and there are now at least 854 deaths statewide.

Illinois has confirmed 797 more cases Wednesday morning and an additional 95 deaths causing it to pass 6,000 total COVID-19 deaths.

St. Louis city has 24 more cases Wednesday morning and three additional deaths, while St. Louis County has 44 more cases and 14 more deaths. 2,524 people in St. Louis County who had COVID-19 have now gotten better and been released from isolation. That is five more than Tuesday morning.

St. Charles County has added 16 cases.

Jefferson County confirmed four more cases and one additional death.

In the metro east, St. Clair County reported 23 more cases and three additional deaths while Madison County has eight more cases.

724 other people, from additional local counties FOX 2 is tracking, who have had the virus have since improved and been released from isolation. That’s an increase of 32 people from Tuesday.