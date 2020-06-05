More protests planned for Friday in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – Several protests in support against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed by police while being arrested are planned in the St. Louis area on Friday.

One March is at 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon on Clayton Road in Frontenac starting at the West County Library across from Plaza Frontenac and go west on Clayton Road and end at Highway 141. Plaza Frontenac’s website, the mall is closed. On Friday morning, the website said businesses with exterior entrances may be open and hours may vary.

At 7:30 p.m. a march will be held in St. Peters starting at the Mid-Rivers Mall. The group will march to St. Peters City Hall. Roads will be closed in that area.

Thursday night, several hundred people gathered outside the Target at Brentwood Promenade at 6 p.m. The protesters took a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time former Officer Chauvin was kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Rams great Aeneas Williams was spotted in the crowd participating in the demonstration. The group eventually marched onto Eager Road along Interstate 64. The group turned south onto Hanley Road and stopped near the Maplewood Walmart.

Organizers and community members hope it will be a peaceful protest like the one held Thursday and the two held Wednesday in St. Charles.