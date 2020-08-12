More restrictions for St. Louis bars, venues, and businesses as COVID-19 cases rise

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The resurgence of COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis is leading to more restrictions for bars, large venues, and businesses. Acting St. Louis Health Commissioner Dr. Fredrick Echols has signed Order 13 which will be in effect from August 13 to September 7.

The order says that there has been an increase in the city’s positivity rate for the virus. Average hospital admissions have gone from less than 20 to over 40. Now, people in their 20’s and 30’s represent over half of the new positive cases. Plus, schools scheduled to open soon.

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs will be limited to 50 percent capacity starting Thursday. They are also required to close by 11:00 pm.

Large venues will also be reduced to 50 percent or less of their permitted occupancy.

Businesses that close to protect the public’s health are required to: “Maintain the value of a business’s inventory, provide security, process payroll or employee benefits, or to facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely provided that such activities do not further endanger the public’s health.”

“Over the last month alone, we’ve seen individuals in their 20’s and 30’s, sometimes with no symptoms at all, represent more than 50% of all new positive cases in the City. And while they might not always have the underlying health conditions that land them in the hospital for a significant amount of time, they are still at significant risk of infecting others,” writes Mayor Lyda Krewson on Facebook.

