More showers, t-storms Wednesday, and cooler temps to follow

ST. LOUIS – More clouds than sunshine for Wednesday with scattered showers and a few pops of thunder. Temperatures today will be cooler only reaching the upper 70s. A few showers will linger into tonight with a low in the mid-60s.

Thursday will bring more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms but a little more sunshine. High temperatures will reach near 80. A cold front will bring once last round of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night with rain ending early Friday morning.

Friday afternoon into the weekend looks nice dry with daily high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures in the 50s.