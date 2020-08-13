Maplewood man claims $100,000 Missouri Lottery scratchers ticket

ST. LOUIS – There is still more than $19.4 million left in the Missouri Lottery “100X The Cash” Scratchers game after a man claimed a $100,000 prize from a ticket.

David Baker of St. Louis purchased the winning ticket from a QuikTrip located at 2633 S. Big Bend Blvd., in Maplewood. The $20 ticket went on sale January 27.

There are still some big prizes left, including two more $100,000 prizes and one worth $2 million.

Missouri Lottery offices are open by appointment only for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets can also be claimed by mail.

In fiscal year 2019, St. Louis County participants won more than $168.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.