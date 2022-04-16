ST. LOUIS – More than 2,000 runners are expected to gather outside Busch Stadium for Saturday’s annual Cardinals 5K. This year’s 5K offers both an in-person and virtual format, allowing Cardinals fans across the world the chance to run, jog or walk the race.

The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m., starting on 8th Street near the Stan Musial Statue and continue through the streets of downtown St. Louis.

The race concludes on Clark Avenue between Ballpark Village and Busch Stadium.

From there, runners can take a victory lap around the warning track inside Busch Stadium and enjoy a post-race party out on the Busch-two infield at Ballpark Village.

The Cardinals 5K was established in 2020, in partnership with Bally Sports Midwest to raise funds for the Cardinals Care Redbird Rookie Program, a free youth softball and baseball program. The 5K also raises funds for Girls on the Run St. Louis, a youth development program that creatively integrates running.

This year’s event honors National Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, for both his accomplishments on the field and his philanthropic efforts for the community.

Gibson died at the age of 84 on October 2, 2020. He ranks as the greatest pitcher in Cardinals’ history.

Six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be on hand to officially start the race at 8:30 a.m.