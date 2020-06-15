More than 20,000 masks donated from The Fair St. Louis Foundation

ST. LOUIS – Clergy from across St. Louis handed out masks Monday and encouraged people to wear them.

More than 20,000 masks were donated from The Fair St. Louis Foundation to help the effort. 10,000 of which were distributed to The St. Louis Clergy Coalition and another 10,000 were given to the St. Louis Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

“Fair St. Louis is our gift to the city and we had to cancel this year’s fair, but that still doesn’t mean we can’t give gifts to the city,” Vice-Chairman of Fair St. Louis David Estes said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson and the City of St. Louis donated an additional 5,000 masks.

The event happened at the Life Center International Church of God and Christ on New Halls Ferry Road.

There was a steady line of people from churchgoers to residents all stopping by to get masks free of charge to fight COVID-19.

Representatives from churches across the area picked masks up Monday to later distribute to their worshipers in order to minimize the spread of coronavirus. They are encouraging people to wear masks during services. Residents who stopped by were also given a packet of free PPE.

“Because the fair will not have the opportunity to do all the wonderful things it has done in the past it has taken the liberty and opportunity that it has with its funds to participate with churches and community that are marginalized,” Jimmie Edwards City of St. Louis Public Safety Director said.

The distribution is on a first come first serve basis until they run out of masks. Volunteers were there until 6 p.m. Monday.

The organizers said they are hoping this will help minimize the spread of COVID-19