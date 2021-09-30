More than 500 area COVID deaths in two months

ST. LOUIS– More than 500 people died in area hospitals to COVID during the last two months according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. That comes as COVID hospitalizations hit a two-month low.

In August and September, 511 people died from COVID at area hospitals. So far this year, 1,546 people died this year from the virus. One-third of those cases came in the last two months during the Delta surge.

Jan: 443 (before vaccine)

Feb: 168

Mar: 127

Apr: 87

May: 77

Jun: 47

Jul: 86

Aug: 262

Sep: 249

The latest data shows there are 393 people in area hospitals with COVID or suspected COVID cases. It is the first time the number has been below 400 in two months.

It’s also been 7-straight days with fewer than 20 children in the hospital.