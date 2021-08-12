More than 50,000 without power in St. Louis area due to thunderstorms

ST. LOUIS- Ameren is reporting more than 65,000 customers are without service in the state of Missouri, with more than 50,000 of them being in the St. Louis area as thunderstorms roll through the region Thursday night.

In Illinois, roughly 9,000 are without power, with the largest concentration in the FOX2 viewing area coming in St. Clair County.

In Warrenton, firefighters are on scene of a roof collapse at Daniel Boone Elementary that they say suffered major damage, but no injuries.

There are also reports of down powerlines throughout Warrenton.

You can monitor power outages on Ameren’s website.