More than 7,500 doses of COVID vaccine unused in Missouri last week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Finding enough people in rural counties across Missouri who want the COVID vaccine is leaving thousands of surplus doses unused. This is happening as people in urban areas are desperate for a dose and are driving hours just to get in line.

The Missouri Department of Public Health and Safety said more than 7,500 doses of the COVID vaccine were leftover statewide last week after mass vaccination events.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety records shows the remaining doses were usually transferred to another provider in the area or held by the health department for later use.

According to health officials in one rural county, 20 percent of the doses are being given to people who are from more than 100 miles away.

Governor Mike Parson has announced that beginning with the week of March 29, the state will shift its allocations to a system based on the number of unvaccinated, eligible people in each region rather than just by population.

More COVID-19 vaccines are promised for the St. Louis area. Starting this week, the state of Missouri will send 15 percent of its supply to selected pharmacies across the state. Many are in the St. Louis area.

The CDC reported at least two million Americans are getting shots every day. Nearly 88 million shots have been given so far. Dr. Anthony Fauci said those numbers will go up now that a third vaccine has been approved.

Certain providers in the Metro East will also be reciving 3,500 more COVID vaccine doses.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News