More thunderstorms around today, then dry and sunny Friday into the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will bubble up from time to time Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine, definitely not an all-day rain today! Temperatures will warm to 80. A cold front will bring once last round of showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Friday marks the start of a nice stretch of days with decreasing clouds, northwest breezes, and an afternoon high in the upper 70s.

The weekend still looks nice with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is a very small risk of a sprinkle or two Saturday afternoon. Temperatures both days will be in the 70s with nighttime lows in the 50s.