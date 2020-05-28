Breaking News
More thunderstorms around today, then dry and sunny Friday into the weekend

ST. LOUIS – Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will bubble up from time to time Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine, definitely not an all-day rain today!  Temperatures will warm to 80.  A cold front will bring once last round of showers and thunderstorms tonight. 

 Friday marks the start of a nice stretch of days with decreasing clouds, northwest breezes, and an afternoon high in the upper 70s.  

The weekend still looks nice with a mix of clouds and sunshine.  There is a very small risk of a sprinkle or two Saturday afternoon.  Temperatures both days will be in the 70s with nighttime lows in the 50s.

