Morel mushroom hunters find success across Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A Facebook page devoted to morel mushroom hunting in Missouri is excited about all of the success mushroom hunters have had early in the season.
Morel mushrooms usually sprout in early April but spring’s warmth has been tempting hunters.
“So, if you are out earlier in the season maybe you might want to look towards south-facing slopes cause they get more sun,” Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation said. “Soils might be warmer. Later in the season, you might find better luck in north-facing slopes once that soil has warmed up.”
The Facebook page Missouri Morel Hunting said people in St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia are finding the illusive mushroom.