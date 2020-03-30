Morel mushroom hunting season begins in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hunting for morel mushrooms is a great way to maintain your distance from others and find something tasty to eat. The season in Missouri lasts from about late March to early May.
The Missouri Department of Conservation says:
Before setting off into the forest, make sure you know how to correctly identify morels. Misidentifying and consuming toxic mushrooms can cause anything from mild stomach issues to organ failure or even death! There are several mushroom species in Missouri, including the big red false morel, which are considered toxic and not recommended for consumption. Consult with field guides or a professional mycologist to be completely confident in species identification before consuming any mushrooms.
Browse MDC’s mushroom field guide for photos of the more common and noticeable fungal species in Missouri. Click here for tasty recipes using Missouri’s wild mushrooms!Missouri Department of Conservation
Finding a cache of morel mushrooms can be difficult. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best spots. But there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook page says that soil temperatures were high enough this past weekend for the fungus to start fruiting.
They posted this map on Friday that says that conditions are right in St. Charles County and Jefferson County. There are reports of people finding them there. You can share your confirmed finds to this Facebook group.