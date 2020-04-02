Morel season is beginning in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hunt is on for morel mushrooms is on as the season starts to kick off across Missouri.

A Facebook group called Missouri Morel Hunting made a map that shows the latest morel finds across the state.

Some have already picked a hefty haul.

Viewers shared photos from McDonald and Callaway Counties.

A few have been lucky enough to find some big ones in Bollinger County.

Elsewhere, little morel morsels are just starting to pop up.

One hunter says take a close look before you mow your lawn.

Others are putting them to good use making for a morel filled meal.

You don’t need any sort of license to hunt morels, but you do you need permission if you’re on private land and it’s also good to ask about public parks. Generally, you can find that information on their website or post on an entrance.