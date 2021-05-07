Most expensive homes for sale in City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (STACKER) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of REALTORS.

To learn more about home values in St. Louis, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the metro. Properties listed as single family home, condo, and townhouse were considered.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates.

Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs).

Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

Keep reading to find out the most expensive homes for sale in St. Louis.

#30. 4101 W Pine-Adams Blvd Unit 11, Saint Louis

– Price: $725,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#29. 4101 W Pine-Banksy Blvd Unit 9, Saint Louis

– Price: $725,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#28. 4101 W Pine-Kusama Blvd Unit 2, Saint Louis

– Price: $740,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 4

#27. 214 Woodbourne Dr, Saint Louis

– Price: $750,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#26. 4533 Pershing Pl, Saint Louis

– Price: $759,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#25. 4323 Westminster Pl Unit 2E, Saint Louis

– Price: $775,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#24. 4201 W Pine Blvd Unit 106 CHARLES, Saint Louis

– Price: $795,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#23. 4201 W Pine Blvd Unit 101 BLEECKER, Saint Louis

– Price: $795,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#22. 4434 Westminster Pl, Saint Louis

– Price: $810,000

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 4

#21. 232 N Kingshighway Blvd Apt 903, Saint Louis

– Price: $819,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

#20. 4101 W Pine-Benton Blvd Unit 1, Saint Louis

– Price: $825,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

#19. 27 Maryland Plz Unit 2, Saint Louis

– Price: $849,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 2

#18. 4101 W Pine-Monet Blvd Unit 10, Saint Louis

– Price: $850,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

#17. 110 N Newstead Ave Apt 303, Saint Louis

– Price: $899,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#16. 4917 Pershing Pl, Saint Louis

– Price: $899,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 4

#15. 1833 S 8th St, Saint Louis

– Price: $899,900

– Bedrooms: 5

– Bathrooms: 5

#14. 4101 W Pine-Van Gogh Blvd Unit 4, Saint Louis

– Price: $950,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#13. 4545 Lindell Blvd Unit 21, Saint Louis

– Price: $965,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

#12. 4101 W Pine-Okeeffe Blvd Unit 12, Saint Louis

– Price: $975,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#11. 4101 W Pine-Dali Blvd Unit 8, Saint Louis

– Price: $995,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#10. 4101 Laclede Ave Unit 308, Saint Louis

– Price: $1,035,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 3

#9. 4101 W Pine-Picasso Blvd Unit 3, Saint Louis

– Price: $1,045,500

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 5

#8. 4101 W Pine-Basquiat Blvd Unit 5, Saint Louis

– Price: $1,200,000

– Bedrooms: 3

– Bathrooms: 4

#7. 25 Westmoreland Pl, Saint Louis

– Price: $1,249,900

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 6

#6. 4555 Pershing Pl, Saint Louis

– Price: $1,250,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 4

#5. 8 Hortense Pl, Saint Louis

– Price: $1,299,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

#4. 29 Lenox Pl, Saint Louis

– Price: $1,299,000

– Bedrooms: 6

– Bathrooms: 5

#3. 232 N Kingshighway Blvd Apt 2301, Saint Louis

– Price: $1,649,000

– Bedrooms: 2

– Bathrooms: 3

#2. 4484 W Pine Blvd, Saint Louis

– Price: $1,900,000

– Bedrooms: 0

– Bathrooms: 0

#1. 5767 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis

– Price: $2,499,000

– Bedrooms: 7

– Bathrooms: 7

