St. Louis County small businesses to start receiving COVID-19 relief checks

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Same Page says that federal CARES Act funds for small businesses are starting to be distributed. He says that the announcements of some of the grant awards will be delivered today.

There are 1,696 applicants that made it through the screening process, according to Dr. Page. You can see all of the submissions that St. Louis County received here. They requested $19.285 million in small business assistance.

St. Louis County had only budgeted $17.5 million to help small businesses recovering from the coronavirus lockdown. Dr. Page says that St. Louis County will adjust its budget to help the needs of all of the small businesses.

Emails announcing the grants will begin going out today. Dr. Page says that the businesses should start receiving checks on Friday.

There are some businesses who have not submitted all of the paperwork necessary to complete their application. St. Louis County employees have been working with these businesses to help them through the process. They should start receiving their funds over the next few weeks as their applications are processed.