Mostly cloudy skies this evening; rain chances continue through Easter Sunday

ST. LOUIS - We have seen a few scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies today. As we head closer to sunset the clouds could break up a bit, but still expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday night with increasing clouds and spot rain possible. Temperatures tonight don't fall far into the mid-50s.



Rain and storm chances increase in the morning Sunday, with on and off scattered activity all day long. Through the day, with scattered storms, we may see isolated, elevated storms with the potential of large hail and damaging winds.

Behind the scattered rain Sunday, clouds will break up Monday. Even though we see more sun, it will feel cold. Highs in the 40s with breezy winds. A good chunk of next week is unseasonably cool.