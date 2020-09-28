Mother and two children carjacked after having car trouble

ST. LOUIS- Police are investigating after a woman says she and her two children were carjacked early this morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to a reported carjacking around 12:30 am. The caller says she was being driven home by a woman she didn’t know after two men stole her rental truck.

The victim says she stopped near St. Louis and N. Florissant early this morning after having vehicle issues.

Police say she says while she was stopped, the suspects approached, pointed a firearm at her, and demanded she and her children get out of the truck.

She complied and the two men drove off.

Police were able to find the truck shortly after the incident at a gas station not far from where it was taken.