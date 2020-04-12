Mother of released COVID-19 patient speaks on experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The first pediatric COVID-19 patient at St. Louis Children’s Hospital had dinner with his family at home Saturday for the first time since his return home.

His mother talked about his release from the hospital and making it through a time of uncertainty.

Tony Trimble was in isolation for two weeks battling the deadly virus. His mother says it was the love and support from the Lindberg community that got her through.

Surrounded by celebration, Tony Trimble left the hospital he had been in since his March 25th diagnosis of COVID– 19.

“That’s when the reality set in that he may not make it based on everything we’ve heard,” said Carol Trimble, Tony’s mother.

Carol says it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. After ups and downs, setbacks and progress, he’s home.

“It’s been surreal…exhausting just trying to kind of get acclimated to what happened,” said Trimble.

“She sent me a picture and said, oh my gosh we’re coming home, and literally, I got chills all over my body…crying…sobbing,” said Kay Holdenreid, a family friend who set up a page for support on Facebook.

Fox 2’s cameras were rolling as the Lindbergh community got in their cars rolling. Hundreds rooted for Tony in a car parade reminding him he had so much love and so many reasons to push through.

“That’s what got me through…all of the support from the community,” said Trimble. “I could not have gotten through it without them, all the prayers, I couldn’t have done it.”

That same support system is elated to learn Tony is home.

“Oh my gosh! I think we had close to 1,000 comments and remarks…I mean everybody couldn’t believe it,” said Holdenreid.

“He couldn’t believe it was for him…he kept saying this is for me? They’re doing this for me?” l said Trimble.

“It definitely shows we are Lindbergh strong,” said Holdenreid.

Carol said Tony is still working to gain his strength and voice back. She says anyone going through this situation with family members should remain hopeful.