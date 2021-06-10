Mother who left kids in apartment that burned gets probation

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis woman has been sentenced to probation after leaving her four young children alone in an apartment that caught fire. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Crystal Ford pleaded guilty to four felony counts of child endangerment and received a four-year suspended sentence from the judge on Wednesday.
The fire broke out in August 2019 at a three-family flat. All four of the children were younger than 4 and were left alone. Emergency responders found three of them in cardiac arrest and revived them.
The children suffered smoke inhalation but survived. Charges against Ford’s then-boyfriend, Keith Witherspoon, are pending in St. Louis Circuit Court.