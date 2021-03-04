Mother who lost daughter to gun violence receives donated car

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Several local businesses teamed up and donated a car to a mother whose daughter was fatally shot in November and was in growing need of transportation.

With the help from Dr. Marty K. Casey founder of the Show Me Arts Academy, Maaco, Auto World, Keystone, and Sherwin Williams, the mother was showered in love and provided the means to travel to work and daycare.

LaTaisha and family members were presented with the keys to a refurbished Ford Taurus at Macco on Thursday afternoon. Along with the vehicle donation, her car was filled with a car seat, diapers, baby wipes, and clothes for her grandson who was born just weeks before her daughter’s passing.

“Look around,” said Dr. Casey. “No matter where you come from when we come together in love we can do anything. When I received the call from Kneeshe Parkinson that this family was affected by gun violence I knew I had to something. With the help of the community, we raised just enough money to find a used car,” said Dr. Casey.

In need of mechanical repairs and body shop work, Auto World and Keystone technicians, along with Sherwin Williams painters donated many hours of their time to make the donated car like new.

“I want to thank everybody, and take the time to thank Billy and Maria from Macco, I knew we could make this car something special.”

Their plan to surprise LaTaisha with the donation was received with gratitude, tears, and socially distanced hugs.

“I am here to be a blessing to you,” she said to the family.

This is the first vehicle donation the Show Me Arts Academy has done but not the first time stepping in to help heal the St. Louis community.

“Hurt people hurt people, but healed people heal people,” said Dr. Casey. My job is to help people heal from the things that they’ve been hurt from.”