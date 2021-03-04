Mother who lost daughter to gun violence receives donated car

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Several local businesses teamed up and donated a car to a mother whose daughter was fatally shot in November and was in growing need of transportation.

With the help from Dr. Marty K. Casey founder of the Show Me Arts Academy, Maaco, Auto World, Keystone, and Sherwin Williams, the mother was showered in love and provided the means to travel to work and daycare.

LaTaisha and family members were presented with the keys to a refurbished Ford Taurus at Macco on Thursday afternoon. Along with the vehicle donation, her car was filled with a car seat, diapers, baby wipes, and clothes for her grandson who was born just weeks before her daughter’s passing.

“Look around,” said Dr. Casey. “No matter where you come from when we come together in love we can do anything. When I received the call from Kneeshe Parkinson that this family was affected by gun violence I knew I had to something. With the help of the community, we raised just enough money to find a used car,” said Dr. Casey.

In need of mechanical repairs and body shop work, Auto World and Keystone technicians, along with Sherwin Williams painters donated many hours of their time to make the donated car like new.

“I want to thank everybody, and take the time to thank Billy and Maria from Macco, I knew we could make this car something special.”

Their plan to surprise LaTaisha with the donation was received with gratitude, tears, and socially distanced hugs.

“I am here to be a blessing to you,” she said to the family.

This is the first vehicle donation the Show Me Arts Academy has done but not the first time stepping in to help heal the St. Louis community.

“Hurt people hurt people, but healed people heal people,” said Dr. Casey. My job is to help people heal from the things that they’ve been hurt from.”

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News