Mother’s Day brunch meal kits are available from this St. Louis restaurant chain

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many people take their mom out to brunch for Mother’s Day. That may be difficult in St. Louis City and County this year. A stay-at-home order will be in place through next weekend and restaurants are closed.

The orders have expired for the rest of Missouri. But, there are still guidelines for social distancing that will change your dining experience. For instance, restaurants will be open but the number of seats available will be limited.

Well, one St. Louis restaurant has a plan for Mother’s Day brunch. Rooster is offering Mother’s Day meal kits. The boxes include everything you need to make crepes, scrambles, salads, and more.

You’ll get the best of Bailey’s other restaurants in the box too. The Chocolate Bar’s martinis, smoked wings from Knockout BBQ, and boozy lemonade from Baily’s Range are part of some of the packages. Place your order by Friday. They are available for pickup or delivery on Saturday, May 9.