Mother’s Day celebrations look different amid coronavius pandemic

ST. LOUIS – Mother’s Day looks very different this year but folks are finding their own ways to celebrate.

For the special women in our lives, many say it’s important to make their day feel special too.

While a meal out with mom may be a tradition for some this year people are looking into other options like take out, delivery or brunch at home.

As for gifts, plants seem to be an even more popular option with many spending so much time at home.

But that means a lot of business for florists and garden centers who are still trying to manage the ever-changing landscape that has come with COVID-19.

Some have to have a belated Mother’s Day celebration. Some shops say that deliveries are scheduled out to the beginning of next week.