Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison announce 2021 Tour Dates

Motley Crue & Def Leppard along with Poison and Joan Jett were scheduled to perform in a sold out tour at Busch Stadium next week. Earlier this month, they announced the tour was postponed and today, the new dates are public.



The new date for St. Louis is July 6, 2021 at Busch Stadium.



From the Motley Crue Facebook page:

“We are excited to share the new dates for the Stadium Tour. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are a ticket holder and cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit livenation.com/refund. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”