Motorcycle driver dies in two-vehicle accident late Friday night

 ST. LOUIS – Police report a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle Friday night, a little before 11:30 p.m.

The accident happened near the intersection of Alberta and Giles.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the accident.

