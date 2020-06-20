Motorcycle driver dies in two-vehicle accident late Friday night

ST. LOUIS – Police report a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle Friday night, a little before 11:30 p.m.
The accident happened near the intersection of Alberta and Giles.
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the accident.
