Motorcycle Showcase STL features more than 50 historically significant, hand-crafted motorcycles

ST. LOUIS – They’ve been described as works of art on wheels. The motorcycles featured at the 7th Cycle Showcase STL at the City Foundry.

The show on Saturday is from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you miss it Saturday you can catch it Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s $10 for adults at the door; children ages 15 and under are free.

The Cycle Showcase will feature more than 50 historically significant, hand-crafted works of two-wheeled art. Museums and private collections from across the country, and Canada, will come together to display a wide range of motorcycles, with an emphasis on the beauty in both design and engineering.

Cycle Showcase is also home to a variety of motorcycle related pieces of artwork exhibited right alongside beautiful bikes in an art gallery atmosphere. There will also be a fundraiser for Dirk’s Fund to help golden retriever and large breed pets in need at the event.