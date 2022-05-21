JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night in Jefferson County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified James Meyer Jr., 54, of Villa Ridge, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday on West Outer Road, just south of El Lago Drive.

Investigators say Meyer was heading northbound on West Outer Road in front of another driver in a Dodge Journey. As Meyer slowed down, the driver behind him did not slow and struck him from behind. Meyer was rushed to a hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C is handling the crash investigation.