ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A motorcyclist died Wednesday evening after a crash in south St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department says a man died in the crash, but did not identify the victim by name or age. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Telegraph and Baumgartner roads.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Telegraph Road and speeding. A minivan driver in the northbound lanes of Telegraph attempted to turn west onto Baumgartner Road.

The motorcyclist reportedly struck the minivan and died from his injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The St. Louis County Police Department is handling the investigation. If you have any information to report on the crash, contact the department at 636-529-8210.