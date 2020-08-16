Motorcyclists gather in St. Louis to raise awareness for childhood brain cancer

COVID-19 has caused the annual St. Louis Ride for Kids to take a new approach this year.

Because of COVID, kids won’t be able to ride along on the motorcycles, but they will get a long parade.

Motorcyclist from around the region got together for their annual ‘Ride for Kids’ to raise awareness and research dollars for childhood brain cancer.

Roughly 4600 kids are diagnosed with brain tumors each year, that averages out to about 13 children per day, making it one of the deadliest childhood diseases.

If you weren’t able to join the parade but you still want to join the cause you can still do so. The event goes until August 30. Go to rideforkids.org to register.