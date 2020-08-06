Motorist strikes police cruiser and parked car in South City

ST. LOUIS – Two people are in custody Thursday morning after a collision involving a St. Louis police officer.

Police say, around 12:30 a.m. a motorist, slammed into the driver’s side rear door of the police SUV along on Tennessee Avenue at Osage Street in South City. The driver then went on to hit a parked car.

The officer wasn’t injured. The police SUV had some scrapes on the driver’s side near the rear wheel.

Officers have not released the circumstances leading up to the accident or information about the suspects involved. No other information has been released at this time.