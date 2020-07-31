Move-in day at One Cardinal Way luxury apartments

ST. LOUIS – It’s move-in day at the new One Cardinal Way luxury apartments across from Busch Stadium.

So far, the $120 million building is 70 percent leased.

Some of the amenities include: direct views into Busch Stadium, an infinity pool, outdoor terrace, indoor-outdoor bar and fireplace, fitness center, conference room, valet dry cleaning, in-building parking, personalized concierge services and a building sommelier.

The completion of One Cardinal Way marks the last major part of Ballpark Village phase two.