Movie theaters reduce hours as Hollywood blockbusters delayed

ST. LOUIS – Movie theaters are cutting back on their hours due to the pandemic and Hollywood pulling back on releasing fall blockbusters.

Chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas say they are starting to trim show-times because there are no major films being released until late November.

Some smaller movie houses are even closing on certain days of the week when traffic is low.

Movie theater owners say they are looking to the release of the new James Bond flick ” No time to Die” on November 20 to kickstart the box office. But the film could be put on hold if COVID-19 is still spreading.