ST. LOUIS – St. Louis-based video game developer, Graphite Lab, is collaborating with gaming giant, Atari.

Graphite Lab developed a game called ‘Mr. Run and Jump.’ It’s about a man searching for his dog, before his pet wanders too far.

The game will be the first new cartridge game released for the Atari 2600 console since 1990! The Atari 2600 version can be preordered beginning July 31.

mrrunandjump.com

Atari.com