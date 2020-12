ST. LOUIS – The Planters NUTmobile is continuing its East-to-West-Nut-Crackin’ Fest and its in St. Louis!

St. Louisans who are nuts about Planters can request a drive-by visit from the NUTmobile and Mr. Peanut until December 13. Planters said these visits can be a neighborhood drive-through, a birthday celebration or a way to say thank you to essential workers.

