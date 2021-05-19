MS5: The final WildCard contestant eliminated, Cluedle-Doo unveils his identity

ST. LOUIS – Yeti, Black Swan, Piglet, and Chameleon survived the season thus far and battled it out tonight for a spot in the finals. Our Clue-meister Cluedle-Doo was also unveiled.

Adding to the excitement, three-time Grammy winner, singer, and songwriter Darius Rucker joined us as a celebrity guest panelist.

This week’s special clue: Masked Singer Clue Drop – All of the Semi-Finalists has a connection with one of the panelists which were dropped from the sky.

Let’s jump right in!

Yeti

Clues: Experience is about keeping an open mind, grew up without a dad who eventually came back around; Yeti forgave him. There was also a clue about a “North Pole Post Office,” volleyball, and 3 stars.

Song: “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang

Masked Singer Clue Drop – For Nicole: The tag read “Santa Monica”- Yeti said he’ll never forget when they were rubbing elbows in Santa Monica.

Nicole guessed Jay Boog, Ken guessed Justin Bieber, Darius guessed Sisqo

Black Swan

Clues: Faced her fears on Masked Singer. There was a sign that said,” Hello, My name is number 1,” a red maple leaf, and a fish tank.

Song: “Tequila” by Dan + Shay

Masked Singer Clue Drop: For Robin with a tag that said ” celebrity V.I.P”. Black Swan said it was great bumping into Robin at that after-party.

Ken guessed Bejork, Darius guessed Alanis Morissette Robin guessed Carly Rae Jepsen

Chameleon

Clues: Loves himself, he’s able to adjust, moved around a lot as a kid, created a brand that made millions. There were also three bricks and a double-decker bus.

Song: “Oh Boy” by Cam’ron Ft. Juelz Santana

Masked Singer Clue Drop: For Darius with a tag that had a snake there. They shared a stage together, Phoenix was there, and also corndogs.

Darius guessed Larry Fitzgerald from the Arizona Cardinals, Jenny guessed Rif Raf

Piglet

Clues: Had a grueling schedule most of his life but now loves the simple life with his family, trying to inspire his kids. There was also a tree of instruments, a llama, and a mirror.

Song: “Bruises” by Lewis Capaldi

Masked Singer Clue Drop: For Jenny. It was a poker chip – Said he will always go all-in for Jenny especially for charity.

Jenny guessed Drew Lachey, Darius guessed Tim McGraw.

Before unveiling himself, Cluedle-Doo surprised us all by singing “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison. In a Pinata clue, the clue-meister revealed he shares something major with the 40th President.

Darius suggested it could be someone who was already on the show because of the song. Ina

Masked Singer Clue Drop: For Ken, Giraffe with a parachute – It’s not the first time they’ve been around animals together.

Ken guessed Kevin James because they worked together on the ZooKeeper. Darius guessed Kevin James as well. Nicole and Robin guessed Jaime Foxx.

Cluedle-Doo was unveiled to be Jenny’s Husband Donnie Wahlberg from New Kids on the Block.

At the end of the night, Yeti didn’t make it to the Finale. He was unveiled to be singer Omarion.

Judges first impression guesses: Ken guessed Justin Bieber and he stuck with it. Nicole guessed Jason Derulo but changed it to Mario. Jenny guessed Mario but changed it to Ne-Yo. Robin’s first impression guess was Omarion and stuck to it. Darius stuck with his Sisqo guess.

Robin got a point towards the Golden Ear Trophy.

Next week is the season finale where everyone will be unveiled. The Golden Mask Trophy and Golden Ear Trophy will also be awarded.

