MS5: The mysterious Russian Dolls are unveiled during The Fiesty 5 episode; semi-finals next week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – We’re getting down to the wire! The Fiesty 5 brought a lot to the table tonight, but sadly, The Russian Dolls were eliminated.

Every week there has been a special clue for both us at home and the panel judges. This week, our clue was a letter sent to celebrities from their biggest fans in the “Mailbox Clue.”

During each celebrity’s clue package, they also revealed what celebrity they were a fan of in their “Super Fan Super Clue!”

To add to the excitement, our guest panelist tonight was actor, comedian, writer, and former Marine Rob Riggle.

Get ready because we’re jumping right in:

Russian Dolls

Super Fan Super Clue: “Weird Al” Yankovic – He’s literally given them great directions in their lives.
Song: “I’m Still Standing” by Elton John
Mailbox Clue: “I was a fan of you individually, but when I saw you band together in person — Wow! Like I can’t even. Love you to the moon and back again.”

Rob guessed rock band Devo, Ken guessed band Savage Garden or Bare Naked Ladies, Nicole guessed Hansen.

Black Swan

Super Fan Super Clue: Cher – Both been a part of iconic family films and she was a part of Black Swan’s life since the very first time she shared her voice.
Song: Sang her own rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”
Mailbox Clue: “You’re mega-talented. I’ll never forget when you were on Oprah and was so excited you recently got the major recognition you deserve. Love ya.”

Ken guessed singer Dua Lipa. Robin guessed Normani from 5th Harmony.

Piglet

Clues: He’s more of a serious guy in real life, but the Piglet Mask helped him loosen up.
Super Fan Super Clue: Bruce Willis-Speechless when they met. The picture read “To: censored Leave me alone – Bruce.”
Song: “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder
Mailbox Clue: “Whether in my tv or in my headphones, I am so lucky I discovered you in the 90s, but I’ve never been jealous of your public relationships. P.S. I drew your picture.”

Jenny guessed Justin Timberlake. Ken guessed Jeremy Renner. Robin guessed Nick Lashay from. Rob guessed

Yeti: Last Wild Card standing

Super Fan Super Clue: Diddy- Yeti was fortunate enough to work with him and helped him reach the top of the mountain.
Song: “Bless The Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts
Mailbox Clue: ” You are a true triple — nah — quadruple threat. I’m excited you stepped up with a Masked Singer legend, and I’m proud to be your biggest fan.”

Robin guessed Channing Tatum. Ken guessed Twista. Jenny guessed Neyo.
Cluedle-Doo: So far off with your Yeti guesses.

Chameleon

Super Fan Super Clue: Chameleon’s personal hero is Jackie Chan because he will always bring the rumble to the stage just like Chameleon.
Song: Drop it like it’s hot” by Snoop Dogg Ft. Pharrell Williams
Mailbox Clue:” Any friend of Martha Stewart’s is a friend of mine. I even saw you play at Madison Square Garden. I wish you only success.”

Nicole guessed Snoop Dogg. Rob guessed Blake Griffin. Ken guessed Yung Thug.

Ultimately, the audience felt The Russian Dolls didn’t quite make the cut after weeks of being fan favorites.

First Impression Guesses: Nicole guessed the cast from Glee but changed it to Hanson. Robin guessed the Black Eyed Peas but changed it to Sugar Land. Jenny first guessed Boyz II Men but changed it to Hanson. Ken guessed Donny and Marie Osman but changed it to Jonas Brothers. Rob guessed Hanson.

The Russian Dolls were unveiled to be the Pop Band Hanson. Nicole and Jenny now have another point towards winning the Golden Ear Trophy.

Next week is the Semi-Finals where the final four will be back to battle for the Golden Masked Trophy.

Will you know who’s behind the mask? Let us know locally, using #MS5STL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News