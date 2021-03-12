MSD adds crews ahead of anticipated rainfall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Metropolitan Sewer District has some important spring time reminders for homeowners during this rainy forecast.

MSD was out working hard despite the ongoing rain but what they were doing Thursday was routine.

“We’re out here right now with one of our inlet cleaning crews. We’ve got about 15 to 18 of these around the city and county our service area. All day everyday they go out and clean inlets. Making sure there are no leaves or trash. Anything that can block them up so the water can get through,” said Sean Stone with MSD Project Clear.

MSD always has three crews on staff 24/7 and another three crew on standby in case something unexpected happens. For big rains they ramp that up.

“When we’ve got rain coming in like we have over the next several days we’re adding additional standby crews. So there will have a minimum of 9 crews who are ready to respond to any issues that pop up over the next several days,” Stone said.

During heavy downpours, homeowners may see some sewers overwhelmed that take a few minutes for the rain to drain.

“Things that people might want to look for is anything that might be blocking those inlets. If you have a few leaves in front of them you can always sweep them out of the way. If you have some serious blockage in there give us a call,” Stone said. “If there are any issues just let us know it’s the only way we know about them is if you let us know.”

A benefit of this rain is it lowers and even temporarily eliminates the wildfire risk.

As we saw earlier this week, early spring can be a prime time for brush fires.

“Typically in early spring you also have what we call fuel on the floor of the forest in the woods because there’s a lot of dead leaves that are left over from the last fall. So they provide a lot of fuel,” explained Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “The fire danger is obviously the lowest when it’s actually raining or immediately after a rain. But it will still be lower for some time after the rain has ended as long as that ground is still wet and saturated.”

For issues with your sewers call MSD at 314-768-6260. For more information, visit https://msdprojectclear.org/.