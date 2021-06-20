MSD Crews Responding to Overflows after Widespread Power Outages in the Chesterfield Area

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) says that some of the pump stations in the Chesterfield area lost power due to Saturday night’s storms and have caused overflows into the Caulks and Bonhomme Creeks.

MSD is advising the public to avoid contact with these creeks until power is restored and cleanup efforts are complete in the following areas:

Caulks Creek, in a wooded area west of Crystal Spring Drive

Bonhomme Creek, along the Monarch Chesterfield Levee trail behind Chesterfield Commons

Other portions of Bonhomme Creek east and north of I-64

MSD pump stations in this area have redundant power feeds, however due to the widespread nature of the outage, those redundant feeds could not be utilized to keep them in service. MSD crews are working on bringing power generators onto the pump station sites to bring the stations back into service while Ameren crews work to restore power service to the area. Sewer service will not be affected.

Warning signs have been posted in the area, advising the public of the overflow. While there is no immediate threat to public health or safety, everyone is asked to avoid physical contact with Bonhomme and Caulks Creeks through the week. Anyone who comes in contact with wastewater should immediately and thoroughly wash with soap and water.

MSD has reported the break to The Missouri Department of Natural Resources.