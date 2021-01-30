MSD repairing broken force main in Earth City

EARTH CITY, Mo. – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) is repairing a broken force main in Earth City.

The break was discovered in an industrial area along Rider Trail North late on Friday night. MSD Emergency Response crews responded to the call, discovered the issue, and began assessing repair needs.

MSD is using Vactor trucks to suck up wastewater and to minimize the overflow. They will assess cleanup and disinfection needs once the rain subsides and repairs are complete.

MSD says no significant traffic impacts are expected and sewer service will not be affected. They have posted warning signs in the area advising the public of the overflow. They say there is no immediate threat to public health or safety, but are asking everyone to avoid any creeks, ponds, or detention basins in the immediate vicinity until everything can be cleaned up.

Anyone who comes in contact with wastewater should immediately and thoroughly wash with soap and water. A force main is a sewer line that uses pumps to move wastewater. Pumps and force mains are necessary when gravity alone is not enough to move wastewater through flat areas or over hills to a wastewater treatment plant. MSD has reported the break to The Missouri Department of Natural Resources.