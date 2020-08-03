MSHSAA discusses options for schools virtual learning this fall

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) are in talks with schools in areas where local health departments are requiring virtual learning options about possible changes to Fall activities.

MSHSAA said the Board of Directors and staff are discussing a wide range of possibilities for what school-sponsored activities will look like come fall. Some of the options being put out there are, postponing fall activities, schools only offering distance learning to still participate in activities, and regional competition outside the usual season once a school offers in-person learning again.

