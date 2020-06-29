MTV Video Music Awards will be held in Brooklyn this summer

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man is accused of secretly recording a 15-year-old girl inside a bathroom at his home and is being held on an immigration detainer.

According to criminal complaints, 37-year-old Agustin Aguilar-Lopez is facing three felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into jail Sunday afternoon and is also being held on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.