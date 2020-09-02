MU students face discipline over virus guideline violations

COLUMBIA, Mo.- With nearly 700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among students at the University of Missouri’s Columbia campus, several students and organizations are facing potential discipline after being accused of violating guidelines aimed at slowing the virus’s spread.

The university’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday cited 683 confirmed cases since classes resumed in mid-August.

The university is threatening to discipline students for violating guidelines on masks and gatherings. MU spokesman Christian Basi says 330 alleged violations have been referred to the student accountability office.

Students found in violation face punishment ranging from a verbal reprimand to suspension or expulsion.