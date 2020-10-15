MU students to return to in-person classes after Thanksgiving break

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Students at the University of Missouri will return to in-person and hybrid classes after Thanksgiving break.

“We’ve been very pleased with how our students, faculty, and staff have responded to the new campus requirements,” said Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor. “We have demonstrated that we can have in-person classes at Mizzou and do so safely.”

MU spokesperson Christian Basi said active cases of COVID-19 among the student body has decreased from 683 cases on Saturday, September 5 to 70 as of Thursday, October 15.

Choi cited three factors that pushed officials to make this decision. He said that the campus is managing to “demonstrate that in-person classes can be delivered safely and the effects of the pandemic can be managed through adhering to safety practices.”

Choi said there is no evidence that the virus has been transmitted during in-person classes.

The next factor Choi brought up is the lack of internet access for all students. He said low-income students or students who live in rural areas with poor internet connection “could face significant challenges for online classes and final exams.”

Lastly, Choi said students who hold on-campus and part-time jobs to pay for school would be significantly impacted if campus closed early

MU officials are encouraging students to stay in town during their break. They’re trying to do this by providing meals, a holiday celebration, and offering other activities for those who choose to stay in Columbia.